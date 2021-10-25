UPDATE: Hampton, NH Police Locate Missing Teen Girl

Like the Ghostbusters ain't afraid of no ghosts, our police officers in Maine ain't afraid of no Nor'Easter!. According to their official website, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics has been going on for the last 40 years, started by six police officers in Wichita, Kansas back in June 1981. They carried a torch into a high school, which became the inaugural Torch Run that we've come to know and love four decades later, all of which benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics across the country.

MAINE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO