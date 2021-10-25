CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, NH

UPDATE: Hampton, NH Police Locate Missing Teen Girl

By Dan Alexander
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UPDATE: Hampton Police said Claire MacLarty was located safely on Monday morning. Hampton Police are looking for a 17-year-old girl last...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Seacoast Current

Seabrook, NH Shooting Update: 2 Shot, Search for Third Man

One man was fatally shot at a home near Route 1 in Seabrook, another hospitalized and the third the subject of a search Monday morning. Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati during a press briefing Monday afternoon said police were called to a house on Boynton Lane just after 9 a.m. and found a man dead in the driveway and a second with a gunshot wound.
SEABROOK, NH
Seacoast Current

Suspect in Custody in Seabrook, NH Shooting

A suspect is in custody following a "suspicious death" near on Route 1 in Seabrook Monday morning. Hampton Police said they were one of several law enforcement agencies assisting Seabrook Police with a shooting investigation on Boynton Lane in the area of Southgate Plaza on Route 1 and said an individual was in custody.
SEABROOK, NH
Seacoast Current

York, Maine Bank Robber Flees Police in Salisbury, Mass

A white van allegedly used in a bank robbery Monday morning in York was found in Salisbury in the afternoon but its driver is on the run.[. York Police said a man robbed the Bangor Savings Bank branch on Route 1 around 10:20 a.m. and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash before police arrived. He left the bank in a white utility type van with New Hampshire plates.
SALISBURY, MA
Seacoast Current

Man Holds Up Newburyport, MA CVS with Bomb Threat Note

Newburyport police are looking for the man who walked in a CVS store and handed the pharmacist a note that he had a bomb on Saturday afternoon. The man walked into the store on Pond Street just after 2 p.m. and went to the pharmacist with the note that also demanded prescription drugs, according to City Marshal Mark Murray. The pharmacist handed over an undisclosed amount of prescription drugs.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, NH
Hampton, NH
Crime & Safety
Seacoast Current

NH State Police Trooper To Be Honored With ‘Celebration of Life’

State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill will be remembered with a Celebration of Life Event on Wednesday at the Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) Arena Wednesday. The public is invited to the event at the arena located at 555 Elm Street in Manchester starting at 11 a.m. A private burial for family only will follow for the Assistant Troop commander of the Troop A in Epping.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

How to Help the Family of Fallen NH State Trooper

A fund has been created to assist the family of New Hampshire State Police Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill who was killed in the line of duty early Thursday. Sherrill was working a construction detail on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth when he was struck by a tractor trailer near Exit 3 in Portsmouth around 12:30 a.m. He was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital where he died.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

Man Who Fled Portsmouth, NH Traffic Stop Found in San Diego

A man who ran from a traffic stop in Portsmouth in June was found in San Diego by the U.S. Marshals Service. David C. Hall, 38, was driving on Gosling Road in Portsmouth when an officer approached his vehicle on foot, according to Portsmouth Police. Hall sped off and turned onto Pease Boulevard and drove onto property owned by the U.S. Air Force where police said he abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
Seacoast Current

NH State Police Trooper Killed During Work Detail on I-95

A 19-year-veteran New Hampshire State Police trooper died in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning while working a construction detail. Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was struck and killed on near Exit 3 around 12:33 a.m. by the truck while working a detail while crews installed rumble strips on the shoulder of the northbound lanes, according to State Police Col. Nate Noyes.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeans#Hampton Police#Maclarty
Seacoast Current

Maine’s Second Chick-fil-A Was So Popular, Police Cut Off the Line Hours Before Closing

It was truly many Mainers' dreams come true yesterday when the second Maine Chick-fil-A restaurant opened yesterday at Rock Row in Westbrook. In fact, it was such a dream come true that HUNDREDS of customers waited patiently (or not, but there was no drive thru line road rage so, that's some kind of patience) for hours upon hours in a line that snaked seemingly forever to snag a bite!
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Maine Police Departments Pounded the Pavement for Special Olympics

Like the Ghostbusters ain't afraid of no ghosts, our police officers in Maine ain't afraid of no Nor'Easter!. According to their official website, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics has been going on for the last 40 years, started by six police officers in Wichita, Kansas back in June 1981. They carried a torch into a high school, which became the inaugural Torch Run that we've come to know and love four decades later, all of which benefits the athletes of the Special Olympics across the country.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

Mass. Man Charged with OUI in Maine Turnpike Crash

A Massachusetts man was charged with operating under the influence in a two car crash on the Maine Turnpike late Monday night. Maine State Police said old Cornelius Hegarty III, 43, of Salisbury was heading north in a 2013 Toyota Corolla on the roadway around 11:45 p.m. and crashed into a 2021 Subaru Forester occupied by Carol Funk,64 and Steven Funk, 65, of Scarborough.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
Seacoast Current

Body of Missing NH Boy Found Buried in a Massachusetts State Park

After a search at a state park in Massachusetts a body presumed to be that of 5-year-old Elijah "Eli" Lewis was found buried in the ground Saturday morning. Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz said at a press conference Saturday afternoon that "credible information" brought the search by law enforcement from both Massachusetts and New Hampshire to the Ames Norwell State Park in Abington, Massachusetts on Friday. A New Hampshire cadaver dog made the discovery of the body.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Seacoast Current

Two Sheds, Garage Burn in Newton, NH Fire

Two sheds and a garage caught fire in a Newton yard late Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 11:50 a.m. and crews worked to protect the house on Crane Crossing Road from the fires, according to the Newton, NH Fire Department. A picture shows melted siding and exposed walls on the house from some exposure to the fire.
NEWTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Workers Find Body in Water at Hampton, NH Boat Club

Workers removing docks at a boat club discovered a body in the water late Wednesday morning. The workers at the Hampton River Boat Club spotted the body around 11:50 a.m. and called police to the club on Landing Road in Hampton, according to State Police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to identify the body.
HAMPTON, NH
Seacoast Current

Seacoast Current

Portsmouth, NH
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
942K+
Views
ABOUT

A brand new way to get local and current news for the Seacoast. No paywall. Just live and local, Seacoast Current news.

 https://seacoastcurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy