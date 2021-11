On November 29, 2021, Cheryl Pattelli will join Weld County Government as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Pattelli, who is currently the CFO for the City of Boulder, will be responsible for the overall financial management processes for the county, including expanding and developing systems for financial reporting, budgets, cash flows and projection. She will also lead the county’s accounting team in managing and overseeing the day-to-day financial operations for county government.

