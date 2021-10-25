CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Weather: Heavy Rain Causing Flooding, Dangerous Driving Conditions And Power Outages

By Mugo Odigwe
CHICAGO (CBS)– Heavy rain overnight into Monday morning is causing flooding and dangerous driving conditions.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reported live from the Mobile Weather Lab.

Areas on the Kennedy Expressway are flooded and visibility is low, with cars splashing puddles onto windshields. Odigwe is warning drivers to slow down while driving Monday morning.

A Lakeshore Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook County. Wave heights are reaching 12 to 16 feet. This means areas along the lakefront are not safe for walking and biking.

Power outages are also an issue.

ComEd reported over 7,000 customers are without power. Crews are working to restore power to those areas.

Many people are waking up to storm damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loxzO_0cbiqC9Q00

A large tree was downed by the storm in Evanston, damaging at least one SUV and a light pole. The tree snapped due to the heavy rain and high winds.

Crews are working to clear the scene in Evanston.

