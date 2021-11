Got plans this weekend? You do now: The 2021 Formula DRIFT Finals are taking place Oct. 22 and 23 at the famed House of Drift—Irwindale Speedway in Irwindale, CA. The tire-smoking 2021 series has seen plenty of ups, downs, and surprises—cementing its place as the must-watch motorsports event of the year—but it all comes down to this weekend’s competition. Just one Pro and one Prospec driver will walk away from the track as champions.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO