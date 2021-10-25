The Advantages and Disadvantages of Oil Trading

When many people think of trading oil, they immediately think that the only way to trade it is via a futures contract. However, although Futures may be the most direct way to trade oil, if one doesn’t have access to a futures exchange, there are foreign exchange proxies that can be used for oil. The most popular currency that trades in concert with oil is the Canadian Dollar. Canada is a net exporter of oil, which makes up a large part of their economy. Therefore, the value of the Canadian Dollar is often affected by the price of Crude Oil. Traders can look for a strong inverse relationship between Crude Oil and USD/CAD (or many of the other Canadian pairs).

