CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The Advantages and Disadvantages of Oil Trading

By Featured
tech-ish.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOil has always been an important commodity in any country. It signifies power in industrialisation as well as affects the economy. Having the supply for oil means the opportunity for developing the power industry will be endless; oil is needed for heat and energy, vehicles most importantly for transportation of food...

tech-ish.com

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

OPEC oil output rise in October undershoots target – survey

LONDON (Reuters) – The increase in OPEC’s oil output in October fell short of the rise planned under a deal with allies, a Reuters survey found on Monday, as involuntary outages in some smaller producers offset higher supplies from Saudi Arabia and Iraq. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Depletion#Oil Futures#Oil Producer#Arab
AFP

China eases power crunch with boost to coal production

China said it has increased daily coal production by over one million tonnes, easing its energy shortage as world leaders gather in Britain for climate talks billed as one of the last chances to avert catastrophic global warming. The world's biggest coal importer has battled widespread power cuts in recent months that have disrupted supply chains, due to strict emissions targets and record prices for the fossil fuel. But the crisis is now winding down thanks to a boost in domestic coal output, according to a Sunday statement from China's top economic planning body. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said average daily coal production has risen to above 11.5 million tonnes since the middle of October, up by 1.1 million tonnes compared with the end of September.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Country
China
marketpulse.com

Oil slides, gold trading sideways

Crude prices are lower after US stockpiles rose more than expected and after Iran agreed to restart nuclear talks in November. The EIA crude oil inventory report showed a 4.286 million build, higher than the 1.5 million consensus estimate and prior draw of 431,000. A 3.9 million draw in Cushing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cityindex.co.uk

How to trade Oil using Foreign Exchange

When many people think of trading oil, they immediately think that the only way to trade it is via a futures contract. However, although Futures may be the most direct way to trade oil, if one doesn’t have access to a futures exchange, there are foreign exchange proxies that can be used for oil. The most popular currency that trades in concert with oil is the Canadian Dollar. Canada is a net exporter of oil, which makes up a large part of their economy. Therefore, the value of the Canadian Dollar is often affected by the price of Crude Oil. Traders can look for a strong inverse relationship between Crude Oil and USD/CAD (or many of the other Canadian pairs).
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Near Highs As Trade Awaits Weekly U.S. Inventory Snapshot

Investing.com - Crude prices were near multi-year highs on Tuesday as market participants awaited the release of a weekly snapshot on U.S. inventories that gives an insight into demand against a global choke down on supply by the biggest oil producing countries. U.S. crude’s West Texas Intermediate benchmark settled up...
TRAFFIC
cityindex.co.uk

How to trade crude oil futures

Have a specific question about oil futures? Jump straight to your answer with the links below:. An oil future is a bounded agreement to buy or sell an amount of crude oil at a future date. A typical oil futures contract represents 1,000 barrels of crude oil and has an expiration date ranging from one month to nine years.
TRAFFIC
WWL-AMFM

Business: Oil trades at $84 a barrel

The nation’s economists are slightly less optimistic about growth prospects over the next year, noting a number of threats ranging from inflation to lingering disruptions from COVID and snarled supply chains. 66% of economists
ENERGY INDUSTRY
DailyFx

Long US Stocks, Long Crude Oil – Delta Variant Remains the Wall of Worry – Q4 Top Trades

US S&P 500 (SPX) TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (February 2020 to September 2021) (CHART 1) The long US equities story may soon get back on track as the Federal Reserve continues to push the perception that price pressures are transitory and labor markets are healing, papering over supply chain issues as corporate earnings remain robust. A bout of volatility in September produced an insignificant pullback from all-time highs, which in both the US S&P 500 and the US NASDAQ 100 remains above our 3Q’21 targets (the former was targeting 4350; the latter was targeting 15220). The US S&P 500, back above its 50-SMA, may soon be tracking the uptrend originating at the November 2020 low (dotted line on chart 1), which could see prices rise above 4800 before the end of the year.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Russia Is No Longer Europe’s Reliable Gas Supplier

It doesn’t matter whether Russia couldn’t, or wouldn’t, boost natural gas supplies to Europe in recent weeks. Either way it has undermined its claim to be a reliable supplier. It’s also boosted the case for its most important customers to reduce their dependence on Moscow-controlled supplies and boost domestic renewable energy sources.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil futures end higher, natural-gas prices decline for a third session in a row

Oil futures settled higher on Monday, ahead of a decision by major oil producers later this week on crude output levels. It seems quite clear that traders are not expecting any action from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, together known as OPEC+, said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. "The group is clearly perfectly happy with price levels and don't consider them the economic risk that other countries, like the U.S., do." Erlam expects Thursday’s meeting to be "swift and consistent with the last," and that OPEC+ will continue with its monthly oil production increases of 400,000 barrels per day. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose 48 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $84.05 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled lower for a third consecutive session, with analysts citing forecasts for milder weather for the decline. December natural gas fell 24 cents, or 4.4%, to settle at $5.186 per million British thermal units.
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy