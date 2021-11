Editors at the Washington Examiner argue that President Biden is out of touch with American voters and their priorities. Inflation is at its highest level in decades. Store shelves are empty. The southern border is in chaos. Hundreds of Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. China just tested a hypersonic missile. Employers can’t find workers to keep their businesses running. No wonder more than 60% say the country is going in the wrong direction.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO