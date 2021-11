Online retail giant THG attempted to appease investor concerns further with an upbeat trading update and plans to hire an independent chairman.However, the company, previously called The Hut Group, saw its recent slump in shares continue as its value dropped by around 12% early on Tuesday.The group has seen shareholder sentiment wane in recent months because of concerns about its corporate governance and the value of its platform business, Ingenuity.Earlier this month, the group held a capital markets day and sought to soothe worries, but it backfired as the company’s value crashed by 35% that afternoon.On Tuesday, THG confirmed that...

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO