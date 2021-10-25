An Alcohol Shortage is Coming, Just in Time for the Holidays

There are plenty of supply issues and shortages happening across the country, but when you mess with our booze on the holidays, that's where we draw the line. For the past year, we've heard of the labor shortages and shipping issues that have caused many industries to go into a panic. We were warned to buy our Halloween costumes early, and start that Christmas shopping already so that the problems being seen don't affect everyday life. People have managed to handle the issues quite well, although the additional financial strain has made some family's budgets for the week a little tighter than normal. Now, there's a new problem popping up across the Lone Star State and it might affect your holiday parties coming up.

