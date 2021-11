As we tackle our new exercise routines, whether we’re building muscle or aiming to improve our stamina and endurance, we can increase the effectiveness of these workouts with certain supplements. Not only are these beneficial for every workout regime, but they can also help to smash you through that plateau you may have reached in which you’re seeing no more changes to your body. A plateau like this happens once your body has reached a sort of equilibrium with your caloric intake and exercise intensity. Stepping up your workouts is only beneficial if you can match it with an increase to your nutrient intake, especially with essential things like protein. Here are 8 supplements that have been proven to help with exercising and gaining muscle mass.

