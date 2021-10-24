CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Should you buy Walmart or Target ahead of the retail trade association’s sales forecast?

invezz.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Retail Federation will post sales forecasts for the holiday season on Wednesday. The retail trade association will also discuss current consumer spending and shopping trends. US retail stocks could gain significantly ahead of the NRF numbers. Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) shares have...

invezz.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Container Store stock up 7% after record sales for retailer

Shares of Container Store Group Inc. rose 7% in the extended session Tuesday after the retailer said its fiscal second-quarter results hit records and there's "great oppportunity" to double its business over time. The specialty retailer said it earned $27.2 million, or 54 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with $20.2 million, or 41 cents a share, a year ago. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 54 cents a share. Sales rose 11% to $276 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for adjusted EPS of 29 cents a share on sales of $261 million. "Our results reflect continued momentum as we delivered record-breaking fiscal second quarter performance on both the top and bottom line," Chief Executive Satish Malhotra said in a statement. "As we look ahead, we continue to see great opportunity to double the size of our business over time, and the progress we are making against our strategic initiatives has us firmly on the path to achieving our goals." Shares of Container Store ended the regular trading day down 1%.
RETAIL
Indiana Gazette

Retail trade group: holiday sales could set new record

NEW YORK — The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales gain could shatter last year’s record-breaking season even as a snarled global supply chain slows the flow of goods and results in higher prices for a broad range of items. The trade group...
RETAIL
MarketRealist

Udemy's Stock Forecast: Should You Buy the UDMY IPO?

There's been a flurry of new listings this week and the earnings calendar has been full, keeping markets busy. Online learning company Udemy has also priced its IPO and is set to begin trading on Oct. 29, 2021. What’s the forecast for the stock? Should you buy the IPO?. Article...
STOCKS
chaindrugreview.com

NRF forecasts record holiday retail sales

WASHINGTON – This year’s holiday spending has the potential to shatter previous records, the National Retail Federation said Wednesday, forecasting that holiday sales during November and December will grow between 8.5% and 10.5% over 2020 to total between $843.4 billion and $859 billion. The numbers (which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retail Trade#Trade Association#Nrf#Walmart Inc#Wmt#Target Corp Lrb Nyse#Tgt#Nfr#Invezz#Rsi
invezz.com

Should you buy or sell Restaurant Brands stock amid falling comparable sales?

Restaurant Brands shares on Monday plunged nearly 4% after announcing its FQ3 results. The company reported its most recent quarterly results, surpassing Street expectations. However, QSR’s comparable sales fell across leading brands, putting the stock price under pressure. On Monday, Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares plunged nearly 4% after...
MARKETS
marketpulse.com

Canada’s retail sales rebound

The Canadian dollar is trading quietly at the start of the North American session. USD/CAD is currently trading at 1.2361, down 0.02% on the day. Canada ended the week on a positive note, as consumer spending bounced back in August. Headline retail sales were up 2.1% and core retail sales jumped 2.7% (MoM). This follows a weak July, with readings of -0.1% and -0.4%, respectively. The sharp turnaround was supported by several provinces easing health restrictions, which boosted consumer spending. The strong data didn’t affect the Canadian dollar, which had an uneventful week and was almost unchanged on Friday. The currency touched a 4-month high last week, briefly dropping below the 1.23 line.
BUSINESS
KXLY

You Can Buy Bitcoin at Walmart Now

Next time you head to Walmart you can buy your groceries, start your holiday shopping and … buy bitcoin. As part of a bigger initiative from Coinstar, known for its ATM-like kiosks that allow customers to trade physical coins for cash or gift cards, and Coinme, a digital currency exchange, there are now 200 Coinstar kiosks that can be used to purchase bitcoin in Walmart stores across the country, Molly Blakeman, a communications director, told Money.
RETAIL
yourmoney.com

Retail sales down in September despite petrol panic buying

Economists had expected retail sales to go up by 0.5% despite the rising cost of many essentials. However, supply chain issues and consumer confidence impacted sales. The ONS data showed rising sales in just two categories – food and fuel. Automotive fuel sales volumes rose by 2.9% in September 2021...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Walmart
pymnts

Today in Retail: Crocs D2C Sales Nearly Double in Two Years; Walmart Extends Holiday Delivery Options

In today’s top retail news, Crocs executives say demand for their footwear is still outpacing their ability to produce and import product, while Walmart is adding more hours and items to its delivery options. Also, Blackstone is acquiring a majority stake in women’s shapewear brand Spanx, and PayPal’s reported interest in Pinterest could add new capabilities to its super app.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Retreats Ahead Of UK Retail Sales And PMI Data

The EURUSD pair was little changed in the overnight session even after strong economic data from the United States. Data by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that initial jobless claims declined sharply last week. Initial claims declined to a pandemic low of 290k while continuing claims fell to a low of 2.4 million. These numbers, coupled with the latest initial jobless claims numbers mean that the labour market is tightening. Further data showed that existing home sales jumped to more than 6 million in October. Later today, the pair will react to the flash manufacturing and services PMI data from the US and the Eurozone.
RETAIL
FXStreet.com

AUD/JPY consolidates above 85.50 ahead of Aussie Retail Sales

AUD/JPY surrenders early gains in the initial Asian trading hours. Australia Q3 PPI, Retail Sales, hawkish RBA governs aussie movement. The Japanese yen makes a recovery despite a dovish BOJ, mixed data. AUD/JPY edges lower on Friday in the early Asian session. The pair continued to move in between 0.8550...
RETAIL
alreporter.com

Alabama Retail Association predicts second year of record holiday sales

The Alabama Retail Association predicts the state will see between seven percent and 11 percent growth in holiday sales, which would come after a record-breaking holiday sales year last season. Alabamians spent 11.6 percent more during November and December of 2020 than the same time period the previous year, which...
FAIRHOPE, AL
Reuters

Next's online strength drives 17% sales rise in latest quarter

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Next (NXT.L) beat guidance with a 17% rise in third-quarter full-price sales compared to 2019, before the pandemic disrupted trading, but maintained its full-year profit guidance as it expects sales growth to slow. The lack of profit upgrade after four already this...
RETAIL
The Independent

Next notches up further sales growth but cautions over supply and inflation

Retail giant Next has posted another leap in sales, but said stock availability remains “challenging” amid supply chain problems and labour shortages.The fashion and homewares chain reported third-quarter sales up 17% versus two years ago after a better-than-expected recent performance, though it still forecasts growth to slow to 10% over its final quarter.It said this was down to a lessening of pent-up demand, while growth is also set to be hampered by supply issues, with disruption ongoing despite recent improvements.It added that soaring inflation is likely to hit demand for more discretionary purchases as households tighten their belts.Stock availability has...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CBS San Francisco

Retail Forecast Bright As Holiday Shoppers Return To High-End Stores, Malls

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The future looks bright with retail stores forecasting a record-breaking holiday shopping season, this year. Sales could be more than ten percent higher than last year according to the National Retail Federation. And shoppers are eager to return back to the stores and the malls. “I like coming out here and seeing all the decorations,” said Kathy Holmes who went shopping at Santana Row in San Jose with her mother Harriet. “Last year we couldn’t come out because of COVID, so this year, I’m really looking forward to coming out and doing my shopping,” said Harriet Holmes. The effects...
SAN JOSE, CA
invezz.com

HubSpot price forecast: RBC Capital sees a 15% upside

Rishi Jaluria reiterates his "outperform" rating on HubSpot with a PT of $925. The RBC Capital Markets' analyst explains why he is bullish on the stock. Shares of the software company have more than doubled already in 2021. Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) have already more than doubled this...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy