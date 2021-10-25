CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Maine, Vaccine Mandate for EMTs Stresses Small-Town Ambulance Crews

By Patty Wight, Maine Public Radio Kaiser Health News
 8 days ago

On a recent morning, Jerrad Dinsmore and Kevin LeCaptain of Waldoboro EMS in rural Maine drove their ambulance to a secluded house near the ocean, to measure the clotting levels of a woman in her 90s. They told the woman, bundled under blankets to keep warm, they would contact...

Bangor Daily News

9 in 10 Maine paramedics are vaccinated, but mandate squeezes rural areas

Nine in 10 Maine paramedics have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a mandate going into effect later this month, but the requirement could further squeeze rural areas that have long faced shortages of emergency medical services workers. The Maine Emergency Medical Services Board was skeptical of Gov. Janet Mills’ vaccine...
Vaccine mandate for Maine healthcare workers still stands

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block a vaccine requirement for Maine healthcare workers. Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it on Oct. 29 and...
CMP election mailers / Maine police shootings / COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Another 882 COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, along with seven...
JCAR asks IDPH for more time before enforcing vaccine mandate on ambulances

SPRINGFIELD, IL — Add emergency medical services to the list of public safety and health sectors across the state affected by COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates. In Chicago, thousands of police officers face possible discipline for not complying. Advocate Aurora Health has fired more than 400 employees for not showing their vaccine status. The mandates are also impacting the EMS sector.
Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing their jobs if they are […]
