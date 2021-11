Good morning, I’ll be filling in today for Steve with today’s Sunday Patriots News for 10/24, along with some notes around the AFC East. As the Patriots head into this match-up against the New York Jets, it’s clearly one of the most critical games of the year for a New England team who is currently sitting at 2-4 heading into this afternoon. Falling to 2-5 on the season with 10 games left to play – and losing a division game – would certainly create a hole that would be tough to dig out of. It would also drop them to 0-5 at Gillette Stadium this season, which is just unheard of for a team who coming into this season hadn’t lost all four games at home since Drew Bledsoe’s rookie year back in 1993.

