FV Bank, the rapidly growing U.S. licensed global challenger bank and digital asset custodian, has announced that it has been approved as a Principal Member of Visa. This is a key milestone in further establishing FV Bank as a market leader and full service bank offering both traditional banking services alongside market leading digital asset custody and now issuance of Visa cards. The new card issuing capability represents an evolution of FV Bank’s vertically-integrated product suite to serve institutional and retail clients who transact in fiat and cryptocurrencies and who are not currently catered to by the traditional banking sector.

CREDITS & LOANS ・ 4 DAYS AGO