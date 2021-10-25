CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grocery & Supermaket

Russia’s COVID-19 cases hit record as some regions impose curbs

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia reported its highest single-day COVID-19 case tally since the start of the pandemic on Monday as some regions imposed a workplace shutdown to combat a surge in infections and deaths. Faced with worsening infection rates and frustrated by the slow take-up of Russia’s Sputnik V...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Kremlin claims ‘beautiful’ female US journalist is part of special ops mission to embarrass Putin

Russian media have doubled down on their sexist attacks on CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble, claiming her interview with Vladimir Putin was part of an American “special ops” mission.Last week Mr Putin made misogynistic remarks to the Abu Dhabi-based journalist during an interview in Moscow, suggesting she was “too beautiful” to understand answers he was giving.State media went on to attack Ms Gamble after the interview for Russian Energy Week as part of a coordinated effort to support the Russian president.The controversy took a bizarre twist at the weekend, when Kremlin-backed media pundits and commentators claimed Ms Gamble was part...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Dmitry Peskov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Covid 19#Hit Record#Reuters#Tass#Kremlin
Axios

Putin seeks Israel's help in easing U.S. sanctions on Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to encourage the Biden administration to ease some of its sanctions on Syria in order to allow Russian companies to take part in the reconstruction of the country, Israeli officials briefed on the talks tell me. The big picture: The...
POTUS
AFP

Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines

Russia complained Saturday about lack of international recognition for its Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a G20 summit, where leaders agreed to step up global inoculation efforts. "Despite the decisions of the G20, not all countries in need can have access to anti-Covid vaccines," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in video message comments to counterparts that were retransmitted on Russian state television. "This happens mainly because of dishonest competition, protectionism and because some states, especially those of the G20, are not ready for mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates," Putin added. In an apparent reference to the failure of Russia's Sputnik V to win foreign regulatory approval, Putin urged G20 health ministers to discuss the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates "as soon as possible".
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Russia says Ukraine trying to drag it into Donbass conflict

MOSCOW, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia's foreign minister accused Ukrainian leaders on Monday of trying to drag Moscow into the conflict in eastern Ukraine, following an escalation in fighting between government forces and rebels in the breakaway region. "We observe attempts to carry out provocations, elicit some reaction from the...
POLITICS
New York Post

Putin rages against vaccine refusal as COVID-19 deaths hit record highs in Russia

MOSCOW — Authorities in Moscow on Thursday announced plans to shut restaurants, cinemas and non-food stores and introduce other restrictions later this month, as Russia registered the highest daily numbers of new coronavirus infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic. The government coronavirus task force reported 36,339 new...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Factbox-Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 247.14 million, death toll at 5,237,744

(Reuters) – More than 247.14 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 5,237,744​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. Interactive...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Iran’s foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian has tested positive for COVID-19, the foreign ministry’s spokesman said. “His general condition is good and he continues working from quarantine,” Saeed Khatibzadeh told state media late on Monday, adding that the minister’s agenda of visits had changed. Earlier on Monday, the...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Russia holds Black Sea navy drills with eye on U.S. ships

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s Black Sea naval forces practised destroying enemy targets on Tuesday as Moscow bristled at the presence of two U.S. warships in the area. President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russian forces could observe the USS Mount Whitney navy command ship “through binoculars or in the crosshairs of its … defence systems” and complained about NATO activity near Russia’s borders.
MILITARY
kfgo.com

Japan eases COVID-19 border curbs, trails major partners

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Tuesday confirmed plans to gradually ease COVID-19 border restrictions, but fell short of calls from business lobbies to open up the country in line with its major trading partners. The government has decided to review border controls in stages, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy