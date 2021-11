There have been a range of measures taken by the Chinese authorities to achieve emission reductions, and I set out such policies in detail in an article on Wednesday. One immediate impact of such policies is that distributed solar PV has gained significant importance, simply because it enables factories to consume, on-site, their locally generated power, which often is significantly more affordable than grid-supplied power – in particular during hours of peak demand. Currently, the average payback period of a commercial and industrial (C&I) rooftop system in China is approximately 5-6 years. Furthermore, deployment of rooftop solar will help reduce manufacturers’ carbon footprints and their reliance on coal power.

