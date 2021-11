Facebook continues to generate headlines, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg personally being named a defendant in a consumer protection lawsuit and the company said to be planning a name change. The still top-secret new corporate moniker, reported by The Verge, would serve as an umbrella for all Facebook brands much like Google became Alphabet in 2015 to reflect businesses beyond its search engine and Snapchat rebranded to Snap the year after. The shift comes as Zuckerberg pivots the company into its next phase that he’s dubbed the Metaverse.. Zuckerberg introduced the Metaverse on a conference call last summer, a reimagining of the business...

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO