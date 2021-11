General Motors put its chips on the table, releasing third-quarter earnings that took a nosedive. The company has many plants idled in the quarter because of the semiconductor chip shortage. It was expected: GM has warned Wall Street the quarter would feel the brunt of the global microchip shortage. You can't make money if you are not making vehicles. And you can't make vehicles without the hundreds of chips used in everything from powertrain to infotainment to safety systems.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO