Crystal Palace ruined Pep Guardiola’s 200th Premier League match in the Manchester City hotseat as Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured a win as impressive as it was surprising against the 10-man hosts.Few predicted Saturday afternoon ending in anything other than celebration for the reigning champions, yet the well-drilled visitors triumphed thanks to an intelligent and energetic performance.Zaha fired Palace into an early lead at the Etihad Stadium after capitalising on a mistake by Aymeric Laporte whose afternoon got worse when he was sent off for hauling down the Palace star late in the first half.Gabriel Jesus thought he...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO