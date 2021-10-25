CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 8 days ago
Diana Krall

Famed jazz pianist and singer Diana Krall is set for a return performance at Atlanta Symphony Hall on April 20 for her upcoming 2022 tour. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com. Play Millennial Match Game for a chance to win two tickets to see Diana Krall on April 20, 2022 at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/25/21-10/29/21. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to see Diana Krall on April 20, 2022 at Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. (Minimum ARV: $100.00 depending on seating) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, Inc., d/b/a Cox Media Group Atlanta, 1601 W. Peachtree St. NE Atlanta, GA 3030

