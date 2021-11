Scotty McCreery has announced the 2022 Same Truck Tour featuring 15 dates across the US where fans can expect to hear his new single, “Damn Strait,” along with his multiple RIAA Platinum and Gold certified hits from throughout his decade-long career. Most dates will feature either Tenille Arts, Callista Clark, or Kameron Marlowe as direct support with King Calaway as the opening act. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 29th at 10 am local time via Ticketmaster.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO