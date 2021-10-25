CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mills County, IA

Mills County Man faces Burglary Charges

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
 8 days ago
(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mills County man for stealing equipment from AgriVision in Hamburg.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested 41-year old John Robert Washburn of Hastings on Sunday morning. Authorities charged Washburn with second-degree burglary and second-degree theft. Officers transported Washburn to the Fremont County Jail and held him on a $10,000 bond.

On Sunday at 9:00 a.m., a witness alerted employees a vehicle backed into one of the sheds. When questioned, Washburn stated he was working on his car in the building to stay out of the rain. After Washburn left, the employees noticed some items moved and a pump removed from an industrial air compressor. A Fremont and Mills County Deputy went to a rural location and found the stolen pump outside the building, which led to the arrest of Washburn.

