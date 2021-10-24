CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan fans celebrate thrashing rivals India at T20 World Cup

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePakistani cricket fans staged wild celebrations after their team demolished India in the Twenty20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday (October 24). Pakistan captain Babar Azam led...

Las Vegas Herald

Fans perform 'havan' ahead of India-Pak T20 Cricket World Cup

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 24 (ANI): Indian fans in Bengaluru performed 'havan' to seek the blessing of God ahead of India's match with Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup. Fans performing 'havan' on Saturday are seeking blessings from God for all Indian players so that they perform their best...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Most pathetic thing a human being can do’: India’s cricket captain issues scathing statement in support of Muslim colleague

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli slammed “spineless trolls” in a scathing comment this weekend for the bigoted attack on his teammate Mohammed Shami after India lost to Pakistan in a cricket match. Kohli broke his silence nearly a week after he was asked about the abuse, even as most of his teammates did not react initially to the attack on Shami.“Attacking someone over their religion is the most, I would say, pathetic thing that a human being can do,” the skipper said. “Everyone has the right to voice their opinion over what they feel about a certain situation, but...
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

India vs Pakistan player ratings: Pakistan scripts history as they outclass India for the first time in T20 World Cup

The El Clasico of the cricket saw India and Pakistan squaring off against each other in the 16th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Dubai. India started the match as favorites as they have defeated Pakistan in all the past games in the global T20 meet. However, the Men in Green were successful in changing their fortunes as they ended up winning the game by ten wickets.
WORLD
AFP

Afghanistan's buzkashi season begins, with Taliban at the reins

Haji Mohammad Pahlawan waves his whip in the air, pulling his grey stallion away from the calf carcass he has just dumped in a goal to claim victory in a tournament of buzkashi, Afghanistan's national sport. - Winter sport - The buzkashi games are played at blistering speed, with the burly chapandazan using all their strength, guile, and some dark arts, to prise the carcass from one another. 
WORLD
Person
Babar Azam
Person
Virat Kohli
The Independent

Jos Buttler says Jason Roy helped inspire his blistering knock against Australia

Jos Buttler believes the influential presence of England team-mate Jason Roy and an enjoyable practice session on the eve of their T20 World Cup against Australia were the twin catalysts for his electrifying knock on Saturday.Buttler put the old enemy to the sword with a dizzying 71 not out from 32 balls as England’s made light of a target of 126 to claim a third commanding win in the Super 12s that has put them on the brink of reaching the semi-finals.Australia possess a vaunted bowling attack but England raced to 66 for none after the powerplay, with Roy shuffling...
WORLD
ESPN

Namibia hope to catch high-flying Pakistan off-guard

Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan have not lurched from crisis to catastrophe, and are not furiously mapping out probability trees, calculating net run rates, and praying that other teams help them sneak into the next round via the back door? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan are not unpredictable, flawed and dispirited, and when rumours about infighting and leaks to the media aren't flying around unfettered? Is it really a World Cup if Pakistan look this... good?
SPORTS
The Independent

England Women score seven-try rout against world champions New Zealand

England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand in Exeter.A pair of early tries from Abbie Ward set the Red Rose on course for their biggest win against the Black Ferns.Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison were also on the scoresheet for Simon Middleton’s side, who stylishly stretched their winning streak to 15 games.This team 😍#ENGvNZL | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/XZQetAfFsH— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021New Zealand had not played a Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They looked rusty on...
WORLD
ntvhoustonnews.com

Indian PM Modi arrives for COP26 climate summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow on on Monday (November 1), welcomed by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. World leaders began arriving on Monday at the climate conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Johnny Sexton to wait until after Six Nations before making decision on future

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton says he will make a decision after the 2022 Six Nations about whether to play in the next World Cup, as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Japan on Saturday.The 36-year-old Leinster fly-half is out of contract with his province and country at the end of the season but is keen to continue and has spoken about using the autumn internationals to prepare for France 2023.“At the moment I’m loving it,” Sexton said at a press conference. “I love the training, my body is good, my mind is good and, in an ideal world,...
WORLD

