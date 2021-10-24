Pakistan fans celebrate thrashing rivals India at T20 World Cup

England laid down a marker ahead of next year’s World Cup with a comprehensive 43-12 victory over reigning champions New Zealand in Exeter.A pair of early tries from Abbie Ward set the Red Rose on course for their biggest win against the Black Ferns.Ellie Kildunne, Lark Davies, debutant Holly Aitchison, Abby Dow and Zoe Harrison were also on the scoresheet for Simon Middleton’s side, who stylishly stretched their winning streak to 15 games.This team 😍#ENGvNZL | #RedRoses pic.twitter.com/XZQetAfFsH— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) October 31, 2021New Zealand had not played a Test in two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.They looked rusty on...
