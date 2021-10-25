CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

In Maine, Vaccine Mandate for EMTs Stresses Small-Town Ambulance Crews

By Patty Wight, Maine Public Radio
californiahealthline.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a recent morning, Jerrad Dinsmore and Kevin LeCaptain of Waldoboro EMS in rural Maine drove their ambulance to a secluded house near the ocean, to measure the clotting levels of a woman in her 90s. They told the woman, bundled under blankets to keep warm, they would contact...

californiahealthline.org

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

9 in 10 Maine paramedics are vaccinated, but mandate squeezes rural areas

Nine in 10 Maine paramedics have been vaccinated against COVID-19 with a mandate going into effect later this month, but the requirement could further squeeze rural areas that have long faced shortages of emergency medical services workers. The Maine Emergency Medical Services Board was skeptical of Gov. Janet Mills’ vaccine...
MAINE STATE
KUTV

FDNY says vaccine mandates could lead to 20% drop in ambulances and fire stations

WASHINGTON (TND) — Swaths of New York City workers, including firefighters, police officers and ambulance employees, remain unvaccinated leading up to the city’s Oct. 29 deadline, at which point all city employees must have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York City Fire Department...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Health
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Vaccines
Local
Maine Government
State
Washington State
City
Westbrook, ME
State
Maine State
City
Fort Fairfield, ME
City
Washington, ME
State
Oregon State
foxbangor.com

Vaccine mandate for Maine healthcare workers still stands

STATEWIDE — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to block a vaccine requirement for Maine healthcare workers. Justice Stephen Breyer rejected the emergency appeal Tuesday but left the door open to try again as the clock ticks on Maine’s mandate. The state will begin enforcing it on Oct. 29 and...
MAINE STATE
Bangor Daily News

CMP election mailers / Maine police shootings / COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low 50s to low 60s from north to south, with partly sunny skies across the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today. The latest on the coronavirus in Maine. Another 882 COVID-19 cases were reported since Saturday, along with seven...
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Ambulance Service#Emts#Ambulances#Waldoboro Ems#Town
illinoisnewsnow.com

JCAR asks IDPH for more time before enforcing vaccine mandate on ambulances

(The Center Square) – Add emergency medical services to the list of public safety and health sectors across the state affected by COVID-19 vaccine and testing mandates. In Chicago, thousands of police officers face possible discipline for not complying. Advocate Aurora Health has fired more than 400 employees for not showing their vaccine status. The mandates are also impacting the EMS sector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabi.tv

Supreme Court declines to block Maine vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has rejected an emergency appeal from health care workers in Maine to block a vaccine mandate that went into effect Friday. Three conservative justices noted their dissents. The state is not offering a religious exemption to hospital and nursing home workers who risk losing...
MAINE STATE
CBS Denver

New Health Order In Colorado Leaves Patient Transfer Decisions To Hospitals

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s Combined Hospital Transfer Center was activated in August, at the first sign of hospital capacity going up. It is currently at the lowest level, but an executive order from the governor lays the groundwork for hospitals to move into the next level of response. It would give the state and hospitals the authority to move patients. (credit: CBS) “We are full we are at capacity,” Dr. Connie Price, Chief Medical Officer at Denver Health, said. She believes they are likely not alone. “I suspect my colleagues at other intuitions are experiencing the same things.” Across the state the number of available...
COLORADO STATE
Maryland Reporter

The States That Will Legalize Marijuana Next

The marijuana industry is thriving for a variety of reasons. The legalization of cannabis in several places has increased the number of people eager to try it, resulting in increased revenue for dispensaries. Many people believe that medical marijuana should not be illegal because it is frequently prescribed by doctors for medical purposes rather than recreational use. Over the last decade, the cannabis business has exploded in popularity, partly due to legalizing efforts. There are numerous unanswered issues regarding how this will affect society, for better or worse, but there is no doubt that it will be significantly different than it was previously. Now there are many physical stores where marijuana and related paraphernalia can be bought. This is done even easier through online outlets like Grasscity, which you can view through this link. As the world grows more aware of its benefits, more people are becoming open about its use; indeed, several states have already legalized it, with the following states expected to follow next.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Announces Plans To Vaccinate Children 5-11

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Officials announced that child COVID-19 vaccine clinics are expected to begin on Nov. 5 at Howard Community College, upon the establishment of guidance from the CDC. Officials said that the clinic would begin Friday if they receive the vaccine supply Thursday. Beginning Nov. 5, the clinics will be held five days a week from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the college. Howard County is initially expected to receive a total of 9,300 doses divided among 15 providers. County officials also want to remind parents that not every child who wants a vaccine will be able to receive it immediately. The county has an estimated 33,000 children and they will receive 4,200 doses for the Health Department and 5,100 for the private sector. The given supply available will only be enough vaccine to fully immunize 4,650 children. Additionally, parents should check with their child’s physician to see if they will offer the covid-19 vaccine. Pre-registration will be required for the estimated 400 appointments per day. Information about the online registration process and upcoming clinic registration links will be posted on Nov. 4 after 5:00 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy