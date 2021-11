Orlando is the nation's fastest-growing big city for entrepreneurs, according to LinkedIn's State of Entrepreneurship report. In fact, the three fastest-growing cities for entrepreneurs are in Florida: Metro Orlando saw 46% growth in new businesses year over year, which was the best in the country. It was followed by Miami (No. 2), which saw 45% growth, and Tampa (No. 3), at 43%, according to the report.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 7 DAYS AGO