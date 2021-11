Here are some shots from the thrilling Kennett field hockey game against Hollis-Brookline in the opening round of the Division II playoffs on last Tuesday! After a 1-1 tie in regulation time, two overtime periods, and two rounds of shootouts, the Eagles came out on top with a one-point advantage in the shootout by senior Caroline Coleman and eight out of ten stops by goalie Madison Walcott. Check out the article on our website for more details!

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO