Punching In: Industry Anxiety Over Shot Mandate Spurs Legal Prep

bloomberglaw.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNFIB Taking on OSHA? | Enforcing OSHA’s Other Virus Rule. Ben Penn: As the Biden administration moves closer to unveiling its vaccine mandate for the private sector, there’s mounting anxiety in corporate America and a greater likelihood of industry lawsuits seeking to thwart the Labor Department’s regulation. Many in...

news.bloomberglaw.com

CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Who's required to show proof of vaccination in the US?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The White House is still working to finalize the rules for the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate. However, it's expected to publish the rules of the mandate in the coming days on the Federal Register, the Department of Labor said in a press release Monday. But some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands.
bloomberglaw.com

Punching In: Part of OSHA Vaccine Rule Would Be ‘Unprecedented’

OSHA’s Testing-Costs Question | Union Report Chillin’ With Biden. Ben Penn: Barring unforeseen events, this is the week the U.S. Department of Labor will release its vaccination mandate rule for the private sector, setting off a compliance scramble among qualifying businesses and numerous lawsuits over the standard’s legality. Our scoop...
bloomberglaw.com

Hospitals Put Off Jab Requirement for Staff as Rule Draws Near

The number of hospitals mandating the Covid-19 vaccine for their workers has leveled off since the Biden administration announced all health-care workers at facilities paid by Medicare and Medicaid would need to get the jab. Hospitals have been trailblazers for mandating vaccines in the workplace, requiring the shot for their...
Reuters

Critics of Biden vaccine mandate 'lobby' for change in rare meetings

Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an indication of the opposition to the Biden administration's sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ordinary Americans are using a little-known procedure to get meetings with government officials to try to undermine the required shots for workplaces. U.S. President Joe Biden announced in September a nationwide vaccine...
bloomberglaw.com

Drug Price Overhaul on Tap for Medicare if Congress Doesn’t Act

Exclusion of drug pricing provisions called a ‘gift’ to pharma. Medicare’s innovation center may be the best avenue for lowering drug costs if provisions empowering government price negotiation don’t make it into a sweeping domestic spending package. Democratic lawmakers are scrambling to reach a deal to get a long-debated drug...
KWCH.com

Attorney General sues President Biden over mandate that federal contractors employ only vaccinated people

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) – Kansas joins six other states in a lawsuit against a federal vaccine mandate. The suit is focused on the order from President Joe Biden that requires all businesses with federal contracts, or funding from the federal government, to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit seeks to invalidate that mandate. The mandate has led businesses with federal contracts like Wichita’s Spirit Aerosystems and Kansas colleges like Wichita State University, KU, and K-State to require employees to be vaccinated. Protests against mandated vaccinations have been present throughout the state.
Reason.com

Joe Biden Presses Ahead With Vaccine Mandates, Inviting Legal Challenges

The Biden administration is pressing ahead with requiring workers to get their COVID jab or potentially lose their job, a move that will certainly invite legal challenges. Later this week, the U.S. Department of Labor will publish its rule mandating that private sector businesses with 100 or more employees have all their workers either get vaccinated or get periodic testing for COVID-19, reports the Wall Street Journal.
bloomberglaw.com

Gig-Economy Rise Prompts FTC Chief’s Call to Alter Antitrust Law

Gig economy workers fighting for higher pay and better working conditions through protests and grassroots organizing campaigns face yet another obstacle in their campaigns: U.S. antitrust law. Federal statutes aimed at promoting competition and preventing monopolies leave out gig workers, classified as independent contractors, from protections for unionizing or other...
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: The Very Purpose of Antitrust Law Is At Issue in 2022

It’s a volatile time in competition law and policy, and nobody can guarantee what enforcement or markets will look like on the other side of the Covid-19 pandemic. But when I think about what’s coming in antitrust/competition in 2022, I’m most struck by the changes in tone and topics occurring at a high level.
Daily Inter Lake

Legal challenges stack up over state vax law and federal mandate

Two breaking legal developments on the vaccination front occurred in quick succession Friday. Another group of Montana health care providers asked to join a federal lawsuit just hours before Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced Montana’s role in a multi-state legal challenge against President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring COVID-19 vaccination for federal contractors.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Law professor sees vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy

Matt Steffey, a Mississippi College School of Law professor, sees COVID-19 vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy. “There is no doubt that as a spender of federal healthcare dollars, the federal government can attach conditions to receiving that money,” Steffey said. “Eventually, I expect the policy to be upheld—especially as it relates to employees and expenditures. The federal government has the authority to write emergency policy to save lives in the worst pandemic in over 100 years. If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is. The delta variant is waning, but it would be preferable to head off the next one at the pass. Mississippi has teetered on the brink of having no ICU beds available in the state, which is perilous for everyone who lives and breathes. People are one accident or heart attack away from unavailable medicine.”
WTOL-TV

No, local and state governments can't legally ignore a federal mandate

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Commissioners passed a resolution on Tuesday that publicly opposes the intent to reject any federal vaccine mandates that might be put in place. President Biden issued an Executive Order on September 9 that said federal employees, federal contractors, certain health care workers and...
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule

The requirement at 3M was sparked by President Joe Biden's expected vax or test rule and mandates for federal contractors such as 3M. The new rule requires federally contracted employers like 3M and others to make their workers get vaccinated. Another rule, yet to be implemented, requires vaccination of employees at companies with 100 or more workers. The post Federal officials say vaccine mandate legal but protesters question the rule appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
@JohnLocke

Is Biden’s Vaccine Mandate On Private Business Even Legal?

President Biden is seeking, through a rule from OSHA, to force private businesses with more than 100 employees to require their workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19. But does Joe Biden have the authority to do that? Is it legal? At this week’s Shaftesbury Society forum, I talked with Campbell University School of Law Professor Greg Wallace to find out.
