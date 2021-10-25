Punching In: Industry Anxiety Over Shot Mandate Spurs Legal Prep

Matt Steffey, a Mississippi College School of Law professor, sees COVID-19 vaccine mandates as more a political than legal controversy. “There is no doubt that as a spender of federal healthcare dollars, the federal government can attach conditions to receiving that money,” Steffey said. “Eventually, I expect the policy to be upheld—especially as it relates to employees and expenditures. The federal government has the authority to write emergency policy to save lives in the worst pandemic in over 100 years. If this isn’t an emergency, I don’t know what is. The delta variant is waning, but it would be preferable to head off the next one at the pass. Mississippi has teetered on the brink of having no ICU beds available in the state, which is perilous for everyone who lives and breathes. People are one accident or heart attack away from unavailable medicine.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO