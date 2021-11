Bronson senior quarterback/running back Jordan Shadix has been named this week’s The Daily Reporter Athlete of the Week. For most of the 2021-22 season a poll will appear on The Daily Reporter website or on The Daily Reporter Facebook page, allowing you the readers to choose the Athlete of the Week. Every once in a while an athlete performs so above and beyond that a poll is not needed, which is the case this week.

BRONSON, MI ・ 12 DAYS AGO