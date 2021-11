Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors are both extremely talented actors. They play rivals in their latest film, The Harder They Fall, and their characters have a big showdown at the end of the Western. I’m not going to spoil the ending in this piece because you need to experience it for yourself, but I will say that you’ll be blown away by the ability of each of these men to convey so much with only their eyes. Elba and Majors were gracious enough to share how they prepared for the twist-ending scene.

