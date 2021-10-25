CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Gainesville woman charged with murder after man’s weekend shooting death

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 8 days ago
Sarah Voss, charged with murder (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A fight inside a Gainesville apartment ended with a man dead and a woman in custody and charged with his murder.

Police say they were called to Pine Cove Apartments just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning to reports of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released until his family is notified.

Investigators say Sarah Voss, 34, and the victim were having an argument inside the apartment shots were fired. Voss was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. She is being held at the Hall County Jail.

Police say Voss and the victim knew one another.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected as everyone continues to navigate forward in this investigation,” Gainesville Police Chief Jay Parrish said. “The exceptional teamwork by members of the Gainesville Police Department and our partnering agencies led to swift actions. The collaboration between all agencies and our community helped bring some closure to those impacted by this tragic incident.”

