Wadena, MN

Still steadfast amid rise in cases

By Contributed
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Wadena, MN) With the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in central Minnesota, Joel Beiswenger, President & CEO of Tri-County Health Care post this recent letter to the public. "The fall is finally upon us after a long warm summer. Unfortunately, the changing leaves and crisp air are accompanied by another wave...

Beiswenger: Staying steadfast in a surge

The fall is finally upon us after a long warm summer. Unfortunately, the changing leaves and crisp air are accompanied by another wave of COVID-19 positivity. The recent surge has placed an extraordinary amount of stress on our staff and patients. Presently, our COVID-19 prevalence is extremely high, at a...
