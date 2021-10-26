CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Route 59 crash knocks down utility poles

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A section of Route 59 was shut down in both directions from Old Turnpike Way to Forman Drive in Nanuet for hours due to a crash Monday morning.

Police say Irene Lema Siguencia, 23, of Spring Valley, was driving drunk traveling westbound around 12:40 a.m. and crashed into utility pole causing the pole to break, taking down a transformer and wires. While officers were tending to Siguencia, a truck hit some low hanging wires causing further damage.

Siguencia is charged with DWI and several other violations. She was taken to hospital for evaluation and released. She is due back in court on Nov. 10.

Crews from O&R worked all day to fix six downed utility poles and to restore power to some of the businesses and residents in the area.

Clarkstown police say everything has since reopened.

