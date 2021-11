Stephen Curry totaled 27 points (9-23 FG, 4-15 3PT, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, ten assists, and three steals in the Warriors’ 119-107 win over the Kings on Sunday. Curry scored 27.0 points in the Warriors’ win over the Kings, making it his third consecutive contest with at least 20.0 points. He has been electric this season, and there is no reason at this point to think it will end anytime soon. Curry could be on the verge of having another MVP caliber year, making him an even more attractive fantasy asset for your lineups.

NBA ・ 8 DAYS AGO