The Buccaneers and Bears will square off at Raymond James Stadium in the late afternoon window on Sunday. These two NFC squads went toe to toe last season and it was the Bears who came out on top in Chicago. That was also the game where Tom Brady went viral for forgetting what down it was on the final play of the game. Well, that loss didn't seem to rattle Tampa Bay much as the Bucs went on to win the Super Bowl and are seemingly in the driver's seat to contend for a Lombardi Trophy yet again after starting the year off 5-1. Meanwhile, the Bears are a much different team than they were a season ago, specifically under center with first-round rookie Justin Fields now leading the way.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO