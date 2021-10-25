Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 10/24
Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 7.
Ameer Abdullah, RB, Panthers: Had three kick returns for 39 yards in the loss against the Giants.
Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Made a tackle on special teams in the loss to Arizona.
Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Tallied one sack and a tackle-for-loss against the Cardinals.
Sam Koch, P, Ravens: Punted six times for 264 yards, including a 50-yard long and two inside the 20 in the loss against the Bengals.
Cethan Carter, TE, Dolphins: Made one tackle in the loss to Atlanta.
Others of note
Shaquil Barrett, (Boys Town grad), LB, Buccaneers: Made three tackles, recorded a sack and recovered a fumble in the win over Chicago.
Noah Fant (Omaha South grad), TE, Broncos: Finished with five catches for 39 yards in Thursday night's loss to Cleveland.
