Football

Monday ‘Dawg Bites

By Dawg Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut I hate Florida more. And it’s the week when my hatred of Florida is focused like a Florida man trying...

Steve Spurrier gives simple answer when asked what's wrong with Florida

The Florida Gators enter this weekend’s game with the Georgia Bulldogs with a 4-3 record and are given basically zero chance of defeating them this weekend. After the Gators close loss against Alabama back in September, some thought this team may be a threat to defeat the Bulldogs, however, losses to Kentucky and LSU, have now backed Dan Mullen’s team in a corner to where they have to have their best game of the year in order to pull the upset.
College football rankings: Alabama takes No. 2 from Cincinnati as top 10 shaken up in CBS Sports 130

The Alabama Crimson Tide were off in Week 9, but a significant shake up at the top of the college football rankings has the College Football Playoff hopefuls at the top spot behind Georgia, checking in at No. 2 in the updated CBS Sports 130. Among teams in the top 20 of the our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team, only No. 1 Georgia still holds its current position from last week's balloting.
Look: What Baylor Fans Chanted At Texas After Win

Baylor fans trolled Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns following the Bears’ 31-24 win in Waco on Saturday afternoon. Texas took a 21-10 lead in the third quarter before Baylor came storming back to win 31-24. It was yet another ugly second-half collapse from the Longhorns with Sarkisian at the helm. Unfortunately, that’s become a trend.
What Lane Kiffin said after Ole Miss’ 31-20 loss to Auburn

Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss can’t seem to shake Auburn. The 10th-ranked Rebels dropped their sixth straight game to the 18th-ranked Tigers on Saturday night, falling 31-20 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The win for Auburn gave the program its biggest to date under first-year coach Bryan Harsin and kept the Tigers in the hunt for the SEC West crown.
Arkansas, LSU Kickoff Time, Network Set

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and LSU will meet Nov. 13 in Baton Rouge with the kickoff set for 6:30 p.m. and on the SEC Network. Arkansas (5-3, 1-3) faces Mississippi State this week while LSU (4-4, 2-3) travels to Alabama. So both teams have tough games this week before the game in Baton Rouge.
'It sucks.' What Michigan players & coaches said after loss to Michigan State

(WXYZ) — Michigan players and Head Coach Jim Harbaugh reacted to the 37-33 loss to Michigan State on Saturday afternoon in East Lansing. The Wolverines got off to a strong start, but it was two late fourth-quarter turnovers that sealed the game for the Spartans: A fumble by quarterback J.J. McCarthy and an interception on the final drive by quarterback Cade McNamara.
(Non)Gameday Morning Dawg Bites and Open Comment Thread

It’s one week until the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Have you hated the Gators today?), which means your #1 Georgia Bulldogs have a bye. While they are resting and recovering and prepping for the trip to Jacksonville, we’re left with a Saturday of many options. There are still plenty of football games to occupy our attention. You may have that thing you’ve been meaning to do and you finally have no excuse not to do it. Or, like me, you may be planning a day of rest and relaxation of your own... by which I mean sleeping late and then probably also napping on and off throughout the day.
Wednesday Dawg Bites Has A Message For Hope

Do you know Hope? She’s that vile temptress attractive entity who lulls you into a zombie state and makes you believe this could be your year for your team. At 7-0, and in firm control of the SEC East, the Georgia Bulldogs have resurrected “Hope” to an alarming degree. Each of you may have your personal relationship with Hope; nodding acquaintances, friendly neighbors, BFFs on speed dial, dating, even long-term relationships. I’m not here to judge. I just want you to know those of us unable to treat our Munson with lifestyle choices or conventional medicine, well, we have a message for her:
Mid Season Dawg Stats

Well, I am back with some stats after a busy couple of weeks at my real job. Now that teams have played at least half of their schedule and put up half a season of data points we can start to see less fluctuation in the week-to-week stats. Georgia looks to be an average team running the ball but look elite passing it. The defense is absolutely ridiculous even after a small regression after 5 SEC opponents. Georgia is beating the league average in a lot of stats. My favorite stat, Net Yards Per Play, only has 10 teams above 2.0 YPP.
The Dawg Bones: Georgia vs. Kentucky 2021

DAWG BONES OFFENSE – GEORGIA. This is a close category. Florida leads the SEC in yards per game and total yards on the season. Those numbers are a little misleading to how good their offense is, considering the Gators are only sixth in the conference in points scored per game. Georgia comes in after scoring 30 points on a Kentucky defense that held the Gators’ offense to 13 points. Stetson Bennett has improved greatly from last season and the Bulldogs’ offensive line has started to dominate physically at the line of scrimmage to open up the running game.
Pair of Dawgs take home weekly SEC honors

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the league office on Monday. In the 30-13 victory over the Wildcats, Bowers hauled in five passes for 101 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Additionally, sophomore defensive lineman Jalen Carter was named the league’s defensive lineman...
Thursday Morning Dawg ‘Bites: The Best Flippin’ Time of the Year

Good Thursday morning, everyone...and a fine morning it is! The birds are singing, the mornings now have a sensational fall chill, I’m not staring at an October hurricane down here in the Swamps of Broward, we are the #1 ranked team in the land, and Kirby Smart is doing Kirby Smart things on the recrootin’ trail. Perhaps you haven’t heard? Well, pour another cup and step right up.
