Monday ‘Dawg Bites

It’s one week until the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party (Have you hated the Gators today?), which means your #1 Georgia Bulldogs have a bye. While they are resting and recovering and prepping for the trip to Jacksonville, we’re left with a Saturday of many options. There are still plenty of football games to occupy our attention. You may have that thing you’ve been meaning to do and you finally have no excuse not to do it. Or, like me, you may be planning a day of rest and relaxation of your own... by which I mean sleeping late and then probably also napping on and off throughout the day.

