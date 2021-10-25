These Halloween cocktails are made with 'boos'

Chuck E. Cheese is throwing their annual Boo-tacular and families at home can get in on the fun. Over on the brand's YouTube channel, there are all kinds of activities that you can participate in with your little one and the animated characters. Some families opt for trips to the restaurant instead of hoofing it around town on the big day. If you don't feel like making the trek, Chuck E. is bringing the fun right into your living room. There are games, songs, and all manner of soft spookiness to keep the kids occupied. If you are looking for all of the best parts of the show in one place, they've got you covered with this easy to digest Afternoon Fun Break. There are ghost stories with Gary and an entire dance party to check out over there as well. Halloween is such a wonderful time of year, and this could be a big help to fill out part of the afternoon.

