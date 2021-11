Foods like Turkey Dinner Candy Corn exist more to generate content than to actually be consumed, and last year's launch of this abomination created plenty of web traffic for Brach's. We paid attention, so the company knew we would continue to fall for it. If Twitter is any indication, the stunt seems to be paying off again this year, at least if you agree with the axiom that all publicity is good publicity. You should look forward to seeing Brach's resurrect this misbegotten confection every autumn until we collectively agree to stop taking the bait.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO