Falkevik – ‘New Constellations’

Jamie Doe / The Magic Lantern – A Reckoning Bell. (Hectic Eclectic Records. Album Review by Jane Mann) The Magic Lantern is the performing name of Australian born, London-based singer songwriter Jamie Doe, and A Reckoning Bell is his fourth album. I first came across Doe at a gig at the Camberwell Crypt where he performed both the music of American contemporary classical composer Frederic Rzewski (with a string quartet) and acapella traditional folk songs with equal intensity. Subsequently I caught up with him performing his own material with a top notch jazz ensemble, some of whom play on this recording, in a wine cellar under the Farringdon Road. Lately he recorded Laurie Anderson’s Oh Superman in a new arrangement by contemporary music outfit the Phaedra Ensemble. He is one of those uncategorizable modern musicians who defies pigeon-holing, and he can turn his remarkable voice to whatever the project, whatever the genre.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO