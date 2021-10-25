CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Cena in talks for Freelance role

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena is in talks to star in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
MOVIES
cosmicbook.news

John Cena 'Peacemaker' Trailer Debuts At DC FanDome

Last weekend saw the first Peacemaker trailer drop at the DC FanDome online event which is a series coming to HBO Max starring John Cena from The Suicide Squad director James Gunn. DC offers:. Sticking with the Suicide Squad theme, the first Peacemaker teaser trailer debuted with commentary from Peacemaker...
TV & VIDEOS
punchdrunkcritics.com

‘Freelance’: John Cena Joins With ‘Taken’ Director For Special Forces Action Flick

John Cena is having a career year with roles in F9, The Suicide Squad, and Vacation Friends, but we shouldn’t forget where his acting career started. He has the WWE to thank for his first franchise role, that being 2006’s The Marine. While Cena only starred in one before moving on to better things, he’s now taking on a film that sounds like it could’ve fit right in.
MOVIES
wrestlinginc.com

John Cena In Talks To Star In Action-Comedy Film

John Cena is in negotiation to be in the action-comedy film, Freelance, according to Deadline. The film is set to be director by Pierre Morel, who previously did Taken and District 13. Below is a synopsis of the film:. “The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Insight On What John Cena Is Like At Comic-Cons

Headlocked Comics’ founder Michael Kingston was on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman and Kingston discussed Kington’s interactions with pro wrestlers at various Comic-Cons. Kingston recalled meeting John Cena and how unique of an experience it was. “He’s got such a way...
WWE
NME

John Oliver calls out John Cena’s “weird” apology to China

John Oliver has taken aim at John Cena and his “weird” apology to China on his topical show Last Week Tonight. Cena came under fire in May after calling Taiwan a country during an interview. The actor, who was promoting Fast And Furious 9, said that Taiwan, an island separated from mainland China by the Taiwan Strait, would be the first “country” able to watch the film.
WORLD
tvseriesfinale.com

Peacemaker: HBO Max Sets Launch Date for John Cena TV Series (Watch)

Peacemaker finally has its premiere date. HBO Max announced the release of the new DC superhero series at DC Fandome over the weekend. The series stars John Cena and explores the origins of the character seen in The Suicide Squad feature film. Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Robert Patrick also star in the show.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Freelance
GeekyGadgets

Peacemaker TV series starring John Cena premiers January 13th on HBO Max

The first trailer for the upcoming new Peacemaker TV series which will be premiering on HBO Max has been released this week providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the new spin-off from the 2021 film The Suicide Squad. John Cena stars as Christopher Smith and Peacemaker, reprising his role from The Suicide Squad, with Steve Agee, Danielle Brooks, Robert Patrick, Jennifer Holland, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji also starring.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

John Oliver targets Last Week Tonight vet John Cena over his bizarre apology to China

Cena was born on the same day as Oliver and appeared on Last Week Tonight last year in a segment on conspiracy theories. But that didn't stop Oliver from taking aim at Cena in his segment on Taiwan. As Oliver noted, Cena apologized to China in Mandarin after referring to Taiwan as a country while promoting F9: The Fast Saga. “Every part of that is so weird. It’s weird John Cena apologized to China," said Oliver. "It’s weird he did it for calling Taiwan a country. And it’s weird to see him do it in pretty decent Mandarin. That’s just too many weird things.”
COMBAT SPORTS
