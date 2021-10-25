CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed Sheeran's fifth album is ready to go

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEd Sheeran's fifth album looks set to be released in...

www.thechronicle-news.com

themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran celebrates new album with Apple Music ‘First Listen’

Ed Sheeran is counting down to the release of his new album = (Equals) with a very special Apple Music “First Listen” global livestream celebration on Thursday, October 28th at 8:30 pm BST/12:30 pm PST/3:30 pm EST only on Apple Music. During the event, Sheeran will join Apple Music’s Zane...
Ed Sheeran
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran wanted to make ‘=’ a double album, says manager

Ed Sheeran‘s new album = (Equals), due out Friday, has a hefty 14 tracks on it, but if Ed had gotten his way, it would’ve had twice that many. Speaking to Music Week, Ed’s manager Stuart Camp says, “One individual who shall remain nameless – Ed Sheeran – always wants to do a double album, whereas I’m not a fan.”
respect-mag.com

YouTube Partners With Ed Sheeran For First Ever Full Album Preview on Shorts

GRAMMY Award winning and YouTube record breaking artist Ed Sheeran unveiled 14 YouTube Shorts giving fans the first full preview of his forthcoming album ‘=’ (Equals), only on YouTube. ‘=’ is the fourth installment in Sheeran’s symbol album series and he is giving fans a first ever album preview on YouTube Shorts with a glimpse into all 14 tracks ahead of its official release this Friday, October 29 (Asylum/Atlantic). What’s more, fans around the world are now able to watch and create their own #SheeranShorts to every track on the album.
BBC

Ed Sheeran review: How does his new album = add up?

When Ed Sheeran wrapped up the last date of his record-breaking Divide Tour in 2019, he thought his career might be over. "I thought that was it," he told GQ earlier this year. "That was the top of the mountain and, you know, I'd never do that again. I thought it would be all downhill from here. The end of that tour hit me very hard."
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: Ed Sheeran Previews All 14-Tracks on New Album ‘Equals’

All roads lead to October 29 for Ed Sheeran, who will be unwrapping his new album ‘= (Equals)’ on said date. Preceded by smash hit singles ‘Bad Habits’ and ‘Shivers,’ the LP serves as the chart-topper’s first full-length solo effort in four years and is considered one of 2021’s most eagerly anticipated offerings.
wsau.com

‘Solo party’: Ed Sheeran releases album while isolating for COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Music star Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo album, entitled “=” (equals), on Friday while isolating for COVID-19, saying he was going to celebrate with a “solo party”. The singer, known for chart-topping hits such as “Shape of You” and “Thinking Out Loud”, had told fans earlier...
Elite Daily

Here Are All The Sweet Lyrics About Ed Sheeran's Wife On His New Album

Ed Sheeran is officially back! On Friday, Oct. 29, the singer unveiled his fifth studio album, Equals, marking his first record since he dropped No.6 Collaborations Project in July 2019. His latest project features the previously-released singles “Bad Habits,” “Shivers,” and “Overpass Graffiti,” as well as a number of new songs. Considering Sheeran is known for his poetic lyrics, it’s no surprise Equals has got fans completely in their feelings on social media. They especially love how he seems to get more honest than ever about his personal life on his new album. Below, you’ll find all the Equals lyrics about Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn, that fans think they’ve found on the record.
101 WIXX

Ed Sheeran previews new song, “Overpass Graffiti,” ahead of album release

Ed Sheeran’s album isn’t here quite yet, but that didn’t stop him from giving fans a taste of what to expect. During an impressive NPR Tiny Desk Concert, which premiered on Tuesday, the British singer-songwriter previewed an unreleased song titled “Overpass Graffiti.” The song, which is set to appear on his upcoming album, = (Equals), is set to an upbeat, bouncy beat while the lyrics tell a story of someone who will always have fond memories of his previous lover, despite their break up.
Variety

Ed Sheeran Sticks to the Formula on Familiar, Hit-Filled ‘=’: Album Review

Ed Sheeran has perfected the recipe for a mega-selling album. Simply combine inoffensive ballads with up-tempo pop songs, before seasoning with a dash of something new to feign growth — in this case, synth-pop. As with previous entries in the superstar’s arithmetic operator series (“+,” “x” and “%”), “=” is engineered to please as many people as possible. And that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Sheeran knows his way around a catchy chorus as well as anyone and the stripped-back moments are just sincere enough to tug at your heartstrings. But let’s start with the new ingredient: Sheeran’s blossoming love of...
PopSugar

Ed Sheeran's Equals Album Has Arrived: "This Is My Favourite Album I've Made"

Ed Sheeran is back with his fourth solo album, Equals, and it's adding up to his continued theme of math symbols for album titles. The singer originally announced his new 14-track album during an Instagram Live session back in August. He also previously shared the album's track list in a post teasing a few of his singles, including songs "Bad Habits" and "Visiting Hours," the latter of which he finished for his friend Michael, who died earlier this year.
thechronicle-news.com

Ed Sheeran 'thought he was a bit gay'

Ed Sheeran "thought [he] was gay for a bit" during his childhood. The 30-year-old pop star has revealed he used to question his sexuality because he loved musicals and songs by Britney Spears as a child.
arcamax.com

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted

Ed Sheeran's house is haunted. The 'Shivers' hitmaker claimed one of the rooms in the home he shares with wife Cherry and their 14-month-old daughter Lyra was used for people to die in centuries ago and now, whenever he has guests, people avoid that part of the abode. He said:...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Sheeran on ‘Game of Thrones’ Cameo: Backlash “Muddied My Joy”

Ed Sheeran appearing in a small cameo on Game of Thrones was meant to be a surprise for a dear friend. It ended with him getting mercilessly roasted by fans. The Grammy-winning singer (and occasional actor) dropped by the Armchair Expert podcast for Monday’s episode where he talked about how fun it was to appear in the HBO cultural staple series — and the daggers afterward. “It was great,” he said of the day’s shoot. Not so great, the reaction to his cameo. “I feel like people’s reaction to it sort of muddied my joy to it,” he admitted. Sheeran explained to hosts...
The Independent

Ed Sheeran is rooting for Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly after perfect Halloween tango

Ed Sheeran has revealed he’s rooting for EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis to win this year’s Strictly Come Dancing. The British musician, who just released a new album, = (Equals), appeared on BBC Breakfast where he was asked about the celebrity dance competition.Ayling-Ellis and her professional dance partner Giovanni Pernice made history last weekend after scoring a perfect 40 in week six for their Halloween-themed tango, which they performed to Sheeran’s single “Shivers”. It is the earliest week that a top score has been achieved on the show. Asked on BBC Breakfast if he knew he had “written the perfect...
