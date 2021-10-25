'We both know who I am': Sir Paul McCartney bans autographs

Have we reached "peak McCartney"? It’s a valid question. The former Beatle is everywhere right now. He is number two in the album charts with a remastered version of Let It Be, he has recently appeared in a six-part documentary series with producer Rick Rubin, the much-anticipated Peter Jackson series – The Beatles: Get Back – is released next month, and Macca is soon to be in our bookshops with a two-volume hardback tome about his lyrics. The man who wrote Got to Get You Into My Life in 1966 seems to be taking his own song title extremely literally some 55 years later.

