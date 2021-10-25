CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Majors cast in Magazine Dreams

By Celebretainment
thechronicle-news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Majors will star in 'Magazine Dreams'....

www.thechronicle-news.com

showbizjunkies.com

‘The Harder They Fall’ Cast Q&A with Idris Elba, Regina King, Jonathan Majors and Zazie Beetz

Netflix recently hosted a Q&A for members of the Critics Choice Association with four of the stars of The Harder They Fall as well as writer, director, and producer Jeymes Samuel. Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, Regina King, and Zazie Beetz joined Samuel to take a deep dive behind the scenes of the gritty Western that brings a realism to the genre that was previously missing.
Jonathan Majors
ComicBook

Loki Star Jonathan Majors Clarifies Which Version of Kang He's Playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you thought Jonathan Majors was going to be playing the free-spirited He Who Remains once more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you'd be mistaken. During one recent interview on the press tour for Majors' The Harder They Fall, the actor wanted to make it clear he's playing a character much different than the one he played during the closing moments of Loki.
MovieWeb

Ant-Man 3 Star Paul Rudd Hypes the Arrival of Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror

Paul Rudd has teased the brilliant work of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania co-star Jonathan Majors, with the Marvel actor excited to bring the talents of Major into the MCU fray. Majors will enter the Ant-Man franchise as the villainous Kang the Conqueror, and while audiences won't get to see this cinematic delight until 2023, the actor has already won over Rudd.
Popculture

Jonathan Majors Talks Working With Paul Rudd on 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' (Exclusive)

Jonathan Majors can be seen in the new film The Harder They Fall on Nov. 3 streaming on Netflix. But Marvel fans know him as "He Who Remains" in the Disney+ series Loki, and will star as Kang the Conqueror in the upcoming film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Majors who talked about working with Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
IndieWire

Josh O’Connor and Paul Mescal Set to Star in Historical Romance ‘The History of Sound’

After becoming everyone’s two favorite European boys of television, newly minted Emmy-winner Josh O’Connor and BAFTA winner Paul Mescal are combining their talents as leads of an upcoming feature film. “The History of Sound” is an adaptation of Ben Shattuck’s award-winning story that focuses on two men, Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) who set out to record the lives, voices and music of the men fighting during World War I. As the story details, Lionel recounts his time with David as indicative of the one real relationship he’s ever had. It’s unclear whether the film will eschew the flashback element of...
Deadline

Sarah Drew Inks Two-Picture Deal With Lifetime; Will Headline Holiday Films For It’s A Wonderful Lifetime Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Grey’s Anatomy alumna Sarah Drew, who starred in two of Lifetime’s highest-rated holiday movies, is returning to the A&E Networks cable channel with a two-picture deal. Under the pact, Drew will star in, write and executive produce holiday films for the network’s annual It’s a Wonderful Lifetime movie slate. One of the films currently in development, Reindeer Games, is an original script written by Drew. Additionally, Drew will star in the newly greenlight original movie, Stolen Hearts: The Lizbeth Meredith Story (working title). Reindeer Games follows a fading Hollywood star who returns to his small tight knit hometown post breakup....
thedigitalfix.com

Michael B. Jordan is doing something “different” with Creed 3, says Jonathan Majors

We knew that Michael B. Jordan was taking some risks with Creed 3. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor isn’t just going to star in the sporting-action movie. He’s also stepping behind the camera for the first time to direct it. Now, though, one of the film’s leads has said the new Creed movie will be “different” to the first two films.
Deadline

John Cena In Negotiations To Star In Action-Comedy Movie ‘Freelance’ From ‘Taken’ Director Pierre Morel — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: F9: The Fast Saga and The Suicide Squad star John Cena is in negotiations to star in Pierre Morel (Taken) action-comedy film Freelance, which Stuart Ford’s AGC will be selling at the upcoming virtual American Film Market. Endurance Media’s Steve Richards will produce the package alongside Sentient Entertainment’s Renee Tab and Christopher Tuffin. Endurance will co-finance with AGC. UTA and ICM are handling domestic. The project, which is budgeted in the $40 million range, follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the states. After several years of mortgage payments, school...
New Haven Register

How 'The Morning Show' Wrote Off a Major Cast Member

After the sexual harassment and abuse allegations against UBA anchor Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) came to light in the first episode of Apple TV Plus drama “The Morning Show,” he lost his job and eventually his family. In the second season, he lost his life. More from Variety. Julianna Margulies...
Parade

Sandra Bullock Is Back in Another Netflix Blockbuster! All About The Unforgivable, Including a Few Spoilers!

Following the success of Bird Box, Sandra Bullock is back with what’s sure to be another Netflix blockbuster. The Unforgivable had a long journey to American screens: The film was first developed in 2010 with Angelina Jolie in mind for the leading role of Ruth. It took nearly a decade, however, to get it off the ground, and in 2019, Bullock attached herself to star alongside Viola Davis. Filming started in February 2020, but was then further delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
MOVIES
NME

Harry Styles reportedly cast as major character in the MCU

Harry Styles is reportedly set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Eros. The musician-turned-actor will reportedly play Thanos’ brother Eros in future Marvel films, after a Variety journalist attended the premiere of Eternals. Eros is the youngest son of A’Lars and Sui-San who are two Eternals, and was renamed...
MOVIES
Variety

James Ivory Explains His Falling Out With Luca Guadagnino, Wanting to Cast Shia LaBeouf in ‘Call Me by Your Name’

James Ivory has offered an account on his exit from co-directorial duties on the 2017 drama “Call Me by Your Name,” explaining his creative differences with director Luca Guadagnino. In an excerpt from Ivory’s new memoir, “Solid Ivory,” published by GQ, the seasoned film director and writer goes into detail about being dropped from the project after adapting the screenplay from André Aciman’s book of the same name. Ivory went on to win the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for “Call Me by Your Name.” Ivory digs into his relationship with Guadagnino, his original vision for the romance’s casting and some...
MOVIES
The Independent

Atlanta season 3: Donald Glover releases first glimpse of the new season

Donald Glover has revealed the first teaser trailer for the third season of his FX show Atlanta. The 38-year-old actor, who is the creator and star of the show, tweeted out the official video via a link to a site called Gilga.Gilga is a “nite-site” with operational hours from 8pm to 3am. After clicking the link, the website takes viewers to a landing page, followed by another hyperlink that says: “Enter Gilga.”After clicking on the option, viewers can see one minute of footage that includes Brian Tyree Henry’s character Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles, followed by the series logo and...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Aimee Garcia & Freddie Prinze Jr. To Star In Netflix Holiday Rom-Com From Director Gabriela Tagliavini

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix. Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love. Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions. German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

Why Whoopi Goldberg And Oprah Didn't Speak To Each Other For Years

Oprah Winfrey and Whoopi Goldberg have been knocking down barriers and making history as influential Black women in the entertainment industry for decades. They showed their trailblazing power when they joined forces in Steven Spielberg's 1985 film adaptation of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning book "The Color Purple," a feminist work that brought the struggle for empowerment of Black American women to the mainstream, as New Republic pointed out.
CELEBRITIES

