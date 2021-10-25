Jonathan Majors cast in Magazine Dreams

EXCLUSIVE: Aimee Garcia (Dexter, Lucifer) and Freddie Prinze Jr. (She’s All That, Scooby-Doo) have signed on to star in an untitled holiday rom-com that Gabriela Tagliavini (Despite Everything) is directing for Netflix.
Pic centers on Angelina, a pop star feeling career burnout, who escapes to grant a young fan’s wish in small town New York. There, she not only finds the inspiration to revitalize her career, but also a shot at true love.
Jennifer C. Stetson and Paco Farias wrote the original screenplay, with Michael Varrati handling revisions.
German Michael Torres is producing for GMT Films, alongside Lucas Jarach, with Eric Brenner serving as...
