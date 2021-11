Hillsborough, N.C. — What could be the last wolf-German shepherd hybrid on the loose in Orange County was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday, authorities said. The dead animal was found on N.C. Highway 86 near Hillsborough and is believed to be "the last of the free-roaming wolfdogs in our area," Tenille Fox, a spokeswoman for Orange County Animal Services, said in an email to WRAL News on Tuesday.

ORANGE COUNTY, NC ・ 13 HOURS AGO