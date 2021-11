There is an old Chinese proverb that was once quoted by the notoriously durable former WBC lightweight champion: “Constant dripping of water wears away the stone.” It was an apt reference for a fighter who, towards the end of his career, was best known as a sturdy chin that could test a young prospect. From 1969 to 1993 the toughest chin in boxing withstood pretty much everything anyone threw his way. In a career that spanned 78 fights nobody was able to stop the steel chinned Saoul…until one day in August 1993 the stone finally cracked. An undefeated prospect named Derrell Coley destroyed Mamby in the opening round, ending one of boxing’s most unlikely streaks.

