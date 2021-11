Before we become too enraptured with mainstream media headlines about “energy shocks” and “energy crisis”, there is one very important fact to consider: We are not short on crude oil or natural gas. As a cartel, OPEC can choose to produce more at any time. It chooses not to. That is a form of price manipulation. Russia is withholding natural gas from Europe, presently holding gas hostage at a time of European crisis until Germany certifies Nord Stream 2 to go live. That is also price manipulation - and a form with which we are all familiar.

