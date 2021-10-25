'We both know who I am': Sir Paul McCartney bans autographs

Sir Paul McCartney has launched a new campaign that aims to encourage people to eat less meat by partnering with The Wombles, the classic children’s TV characters originating in the 1970s.The partnership is part of the #OneStepGreener campaign for Cop26 and will see The Wombles, a family of litter-picking animals, support McCartney's Meat Free Monday initiative, which was launched in 2009 as a way of encouraging people to go without meat at least once a week.The new partnership will see two plant-based recipes, created especially for the campaign, presented by The Wombles in two short animated films.McCartney, 79, composed the...

