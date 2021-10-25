CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK watchdog launches probe into Motorola's Airwave network

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog said on Monday it has formally opened an investigation into Motorola Solutions’ mobile radio service, Airwave network, that is used by emergency services, after the regulator began consultations in July.

“As the sole provider of critical mobile radio network services used by our emergency services, we’re concerned that Motorola could be cashing in on its position, leaving taxpayers to cover the cost,” the Competition and Markets Authority’s chief Andrea Coscelli said. (Reporting by Priyanshi Mandhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

#Radio Network#Airwave#Uk#Motorola Solutions
