Although new, Windows 11’s taskbar displays older visual elements

A couple of weeks ago, we showed you how to uninstall Widgets in Windows 11. Some of you had asked how to remove Chat from the OS. If you have just installed Windows 11, you may notice a couple of new icons on the Taskbar. One of these is for an instant messaging app called Teams. This isn't the Teams app that you may be used to in School or at Work. The original Teams app has a blue background tile, with a white T on it. The new Chat app has a camera icon it, and is essentially a personal version of the Teams app, that you can use to chat with your family and friends. You can actually download the main Teams program, and use them both together. Don't ask me why, this is how Microsoft explains it. This is kind of like what they did with Skype and Skype for Business.

