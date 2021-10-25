CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Although new, Windows 11’s taskbar displays older visual elements

By Alexandru Poloboc, Read more
windowsreport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindows 11 users still disagree with the taskbar being a new one. The great majority consider it an old model, with a futuristic facelift. This has to do with the fact that it still displays older, outdated tooltips. These legacy elements will most likely be replaced with future updates....

Older Windows updates will expire, ensuring shorter scan times

Redmond officials found a new way to reduce update scan and install time. The idea here is to deactivate redundant patches, thus speeding the process. Fixes contained by these expired updates will still be applied on Patch Tuesdays. Microsoft is also testing an Update Stack Packages feature for Windows 11.
How to disable Notification Badges in Windows 11 taskbar

Notifications are quite important as they help you keep track of critical stuff and get information, including calls, emails, messages, and more. While Microsoft has been offering support for notifications in Windows operating system, the latest Windows 11 also features a notification badge on the app icon in the taskbar.
#Windows Os#Windows Updates#Taskbar#Windows 98#Dev Channel#Os
Windows 11 is getting a new way to adjust volume from taskbar

One of the most used features of Windows 11 – the taskbar’s volume controls could be getting a new nifty feature that will allow you to change the volume using your mouse or touchpad. This feature is rolling out with Windows 11 Build 22478 in the Dev Channel of the Insider program.
Chrome’s new Side Panel is receiving a much-needed visual redesign

The new Side Panel experiment that Google has rolled out to the Chrome browser is fast evolving into a useful tool. Not only does it house your bookmarks and Reading list items, but Google Lens integration recently joined in the mix when using it on desktop. One thing I’ve always...
Why Does Apple's New MacBook Pro Have a Notch on the Display?

With several new products announced at the Apple event on October 18, one controversial design choice rose to the top of social media chatter: the notch. MacBook Pro 14- and 16-inch models will feature extended displays, but you can’t have a bigger screen without making a few sacrifices. Let’s discuss why Apple chose the notch route on its new MacBook Pro range and explain why the decision isn’t so bad.
A first look at Microsoft’s new Windows 11 Android apps support

Microsoft has released the first preview version of its Android apps support in Windows 11. It’s available to testers in the Beta Channel version of Windows 11, which means you’ll need to opt into the Windows Insider program to get access. I’ve installed the preview version on two systems — a gaming rig with a Core i9 11900K and Microsoft’s Surface Pro X — to get a feel for exactly how well Android apps run on Windows 11.
How to install Windows 11 on older, unsupported PCs

Microsoft will not automatically update unsupported PCs, so users must take it upon themselves to perform the procedure manually. But success requires a simple hack of the process. Microsoft has made it abundantly clear that it wants to limit Windows 11 installations to certain PCs with appropriate hardware security features....
Windows 11’s new Microsoft Store is now available for Windows 10 testers

Microsoft is close to releasing Windows 11’s new Microsoft Store for Windows 10 users. The software maker has now released this new app store to Windows 10 testers in the Release Preview ring, alongside a final version of the upcoming Windows 10 November 2021 Update. The updated Store is identical...
How to turn Accent Color on or off for Start Menu and Taskbar in Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with different attractive themes. You can apply your favorite theme via the Settings app. When you apply a theme, Windows automatically applies color to the Taskbar and the Start menu as per the selected theme. But if you want, you can change the color of the Start menu and the Taskbar by turning on the Accent Color. In this article, we will show you how to turn Accent Color on or off for the Start menu and the Taskbar in Windows 11 using Registry Editor.
How to remove Chat from the taskbar in Windows 11 and hide the slider button from the Settings

A couple of weeks ago, we showed you how to uninstall Widgets in Windows 11. Some of you had asked how to remove Chat from the OS. If you have just installed Windows 11, you may notice a couple of new icons on the Taskbar. One of these is for an instant messaging app called Teams. This isn't the Teams app that you may be used to in School or at Work. The original Teams app has a blue background tile, with a white T on it. The new Chat app has a camera icon it, and is essentially a personal version of the Teams app, that you can use to chat with your family and friends. You can actually download the main Teams program, and use them both together. Don't ask me why, this is how Microsoft explains it. This is kind of like what they did with Skype and Skype for Business.
The new MacBook Pro highlights what's gone wrong with Windows laptops

We just got the first glimpse of Apple's new MacBook Pros running the new M1 Pro and M1 Max Apple Silicon chips. The performance improvements compared to Apple's previous-generation MacBook Pro laptops running Intel chips are stellar. We're talking high-performance components delivering incredible performance and offering hours of extra battery life compared to its Intel predecessor.
How to add Taskbar Clock on Secondary Monitor in Windows 11 using ElevenClock

In this article, we will talk about how you can add a secondary taskbar clock on a secondary monitor on Windows 11. Windows 11 is officially out for all the eligible users and as we have already reported, it has a lot of new and redesigned features. One of the prominent upgrades is the enhanced taskbar in Windows 11. As the taskbar is redesigned and written in the modern language from scratch, it has lost some features in Windows 11. The lost features include no taskbar context menu, no option to lock the taskbar, Show Desktop button is removed, etc.
How to add drag n drop support for items to taskbar in Windows 11

Windows 11 is now generally available to all and a lot of changes have been done by Microsoft in Windows 11 in comparison to Windows 10. Some really good and new features are available in Windows 11 like redesigned Taskbar, Start menu, etc. On the other hand, a long list of features deprecated or removed in Windows 11 is also there. Drag n drop support for items to the taskbar is one of such features or functions. But you can still add or bring back drag n drop support for items to the taskbar in Windows 11.
Here’s how the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros compare to older models

Unboxing videos and real-life photos of the 2021 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models have started surfacing. The models were unveiled at Apple’s virtual ‘Unleashed’ event with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, an updated design, mini-LED Liquid Retina XDR displays with 120Hz ProMotion technology, MagSafe 3 charging, SD-card slot and HDMI port, and more. Here’s how the 2021 models compare to previous MacBook Pros.
Element Not Found error in Windows 10 [Quick Fix]

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: July 2020. Have you encountered the Element Not Found error too? According to...
New update: Windows 11 is now available to More PCs

Don has been writing professionally for over 10 years now, but his passion for the written word started back in his elementary school days. His work has been published on Livebitcoinnews.com, Learnbonds.com, eHow, AskMen.com,... Read more. On October 5, Windows 11 embarked on the process of releasing compatible and eligible...
How to reset Taskbar Chat to factory defaults in Windows 11

If you want to reset Windows 11 Taskbar Chat to factory defaults, here is how you can do that. It is possible to reset this app from Windows Settings so that you can use it with another Microsoft Teams account. The Chat app in the Taskbar in Windows 11 lets...
Windows 10 shuts down instead of hibernating/sleep [Fixed]

Passionate about all elements related to Windows and combined with his innate curiosity, Ivan has delved deep into understanding this operating system, with a specialization in drivers and driver troubleshooting. When he's not tackling... Read more. Posted: July 2020. Are you wondering what you should do about your Windows 10...
