CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Wife of jailed Turkish activist says case is 'inexplicable'

By ANDREW WILKS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMU80_0cbhw57z00
Turkey Ambassadors Members of a Turkish group hold a symbolic boarding pass for 10 foreign ambassadors as they stage a protest near the U. S. Embassy in support of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in Ankara, Turkey, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021. Erdogan last Saturday announced he ordered 10 ambassadors, including those from the US, Germany and France, be declared persona non grata, following a joint statement from the envoys calling for the release of Turkish activist Osman Kavala. (AP Photo/Burhan Ozbilici) (Burhan Ozbilici)

ISTANBUL — (AP) — The wife of a jailed philanthropist at the center of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and 10 Western nations described her husband’s imprisonment as inexplicable Monday.

“There’s no way this situation can be explained either logically or legally,” Ayse Bugra said in comments published on Halk TV’s website. Her husband, Osman Kavala, has been in a Turkish prison for four years awaiting trial on charges many view as unfounded.

Last week, the ambassadors of 10 countries, including the U.S., Germany and France, called for Kavala’s release and the swift resolution of his case.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned their joint statement and announced on Saturday that he had ordered the envoys to be declared persona non grata, paving the way for them to be removed from Turkey.

Kavala, 64, was acquitted in February last year of charges linked to nationwide anti-government protests in 2013, but the ruling was overturned and joined to charges relating to a 2016 coup attempt. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

The European Court of Human Rights called for his release in 2019, saying his incarceration acted to silence him and was not supported by evidence of an offense. The Council of Europe says it will start infringement proceedings against Turkey at the end of November if Kavala is not freed.

Since Erdogan’s announcement, there has been no further official comment on action against the diplomats, who also include the ambassadors of the Netherlands, Canada, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Norway and New Zealand.

Several of the countries involved have said they have received no formal communication from the Foreign Ministry. Erdogan is due to chair a Cabinet meeting later Monday, when the crisis is expected to be discussed.

“The whole situation is a serious matter but we understand that the concerned countries have not yet been notified about any action,” European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Monday.

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel told reporters in Berlin that “we take note of the statements of the Turkish President with concern and also with incomprehension.”

“So far there has not been a formal announcement from the Turkish side,” Steffen Seibert said, adding that “we are in close talks with our partners who are affected by a similar threat.”

A group of about 40 pro-government protesters gathered near the U.S. embassy in Ankara on Monday demanding the removal of the 10 envoys. Members of the Youth Union of Turkey carried banners including a mock-up of an airline boarding pass.

Although Kavala’s continued incarceration has been widely criticized abroad, Turkey maintains he is being held according to the rulings of its independent judiciary.

Bugra, a professor of political economy, said the president’s comments, in which he compared her husband’s imprisonment to the treatment of “bandits, murderers and terrorists” in other countries, contradicted the principle of judicial independence.

As a member of the Council of Europe Turkey is bound by the rulings of the European Court of Human Rights. Bugra said she regarded the ambassadors’ statement as an effort to curtail possible action against Turkey.

“The Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers said it would impose sanctions if Osman is not released at the end of November,” she said. “This is something serious. I interpret the envoys’ initiative as a well-intentioned attempt to prevent things from becoming this way.”

The Turkish lira plummeted after Erdogan’s statement, hitting an all-time low of 9.85 against the dollar on Monday morning. The currency had been under pressure following interest rate cuts last week amid inflation that stands at nearly 20%.

Increased tensions with the West are likely to scare off foreign investment, further harming Turkey’s beleaguered economy.

___

Associated Press writers Lorne Cook in Brussels and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Pakistan frees detained protesters after deal with Islamists

Authorities in Pakistan released hundreds of detained supporters of a banned Islamist party on Tuesday after a deal was struck with the group to end clashes that left seven policemen dead. The TLP has said 14 of its supporters were killed in the clashes with police and scores were left injured. 
PROTESTS
The Independent

UN chief to Sudan army: Reverse coup, take heed of protests

The U.N. secretary general urged Sudan s generals on Sunday to reverse their takeover of the country, a day after tens of thousands of people took to the streets in the largest pro-democracy protest since last week's coup.Antonio Guterres said the generals should “take heed” of Saturday’s protests. “Time to go back to the legitimate constitutional arrangements,” he said in a tweet.He was referring to a power-sharing deal that established joint military-civilian rule following the ouster of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019.Guterres expressed concern about violence against protesters on Saturday, calling for perpetrators...
ADVOCACY
KIRO 7 Seattle

As COVID cases rise, some activists fearful of climate talks

LONDON — (AP) — Climate activist Lavetanalagi Seru has been watching COVID-19 case numbers rise in the U.K. ahead of the U.N. climate conference beginning Sunday, and it scares him — even though he's been vaccinated and is only 29. But the campaigner from the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network...
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Merkel
IBTimes

Myanmar Activist Arrested In Junta Raid: Wife

An activist who rose to prominence during Myanmar's 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid, his wife said Sunday, in the latest blow to the anti-junta movement as the military cracks down on dissent. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San...
WORLD
The Independent

Pakistan, Islamists reach agreement to end violent rally

Pakistan s government and an outlawed radical Islamist party Sunday reached an agreement to end a 10-day long — and at times deadly violent — rally calling for the closure of France s embassy and the release of the party's leader.Neither Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi nor religious leader Mufti Muneebur Rehman, who took part in the talks, gave any details of the agreement at a news conference in the capital Islamabad Thousands of supporters of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party marched from Lahore on Oct. 22 toward the capital Islamabad. They demanded the expulsion of France’s envoy to...
PROTESTS
AFP

Czech model imprisoned in Pakistan over drugs is acquitted

A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan has been acquitted, her lawyer said on Monday.   "Based on information from (her) lawyer, we can confirm a court of appeals has decided to acquit the Czech national in Pakistan," the Czech foreign ministry said in a tweet.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Istanbul#Turkish#Ap#Western#Halk Tv#The Council Of Europe#The Foreign Ministry#Cabinet#European Commission
AFP

Former US diplomat and hostage negotiator meets Myanmar junta chief

Former United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. The military website made no mention of American journalist Danny Fenster, who was detained in May and has since been charged with encouraging dissent against the military and unlawful association.
WORLD
Washington Post

Judge orders accused wife in Navy spy case to remain in jail

An Annapolis, Md., teacher accused of plotting with her husband to try to sell nuclear submarine secrets to a foreign country will remain behind bars pending trial, a federal judge in West Virginia ruled Thursday, to ensure she does not try to flee the country. U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Trumble...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Norway
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Washington Examiner

Xi demands US money and delivers a dud at COP26

Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered a dud letter to the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow, Scotland. Failing to attend the summit, the Chinese leader was expected to extend an olive branch with new pledges to cut carbon emissions. Instead, Xi offered no new commitments beyond pre-stated pledges to peak China's carbon emissions by 2030 and reach neutrality by 2060. The lack of new action will greatly disappoint COP26 delegates. It will particularly frustrate the European Union, which regards China's cooperation on climate change as a keystone of its diplomatic partnership with Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

'Stock up', China says, amid new Covid outbreak

China's government has urged citizens to stock up on daily necessities and for authorities to take steps to ensure adequate food supplies as the country adopts increasingly tight measures to contain its latest Covid outbreak. A notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Commerce late on Monday urged "families to store a certain amount of daily necessities as needed to meet daily life and emergencies". The directive made no mention of a food shortage or of whether the instructions were motivated by fears that Covid measures could disrupt supply chains or leave locked-down citizens in need of food. But China, which has kept its infection numbers relatively low through a Covid-zero strategy of border closures, targeted lockdowns and long quarantine periods, is increasingly adopting tough measures to contain the latest outbreak, especially ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics beginning on February 4.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
63K+
Followers
70K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy