Chelsea boss Tuchel discusses Rudiger leadership and Bayern Munich interest

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed Romelu Lukaku will miss the next two games for Chelsea through injury.The Belgian was injured while winning a penalty for the Blues in the 4-0 victory over Malmo in the Champions League midweek.And now the European champions will have to make do without their No 9 against Norwich on Saturday and next week’s Carabao Cup tie with Southampton on Tuesday, 26 October. “There’s no big news,” Tuchel said. “They will be out of Southampton too but from there we will see. They are both having treatment and feeling positive.”While Tuchel added that the injury may...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO